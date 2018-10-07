Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis founded, “Karabakh” school inaugurated in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gasim Nasirov was elected as Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland

A ceremony has been held in Bern to establish the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland and open "Karabakh" Azerbaijani school.

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland and Principality of Liechtenstein Khanim Ibrahimova attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Ibrahimova highlighted the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora. She emphasized the necessity of acting in coordination in promoting Azerbaijani realities.

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov stressed the importance of raising the world community’s awareness of Azerbaijani realities. The chairman provided an insight into what has been done to bring cooperation among diaspora organizations to a new qualitatively level.

Head of Azerbaijan`s Culture Center in Switzerland Gasim Nasirov was elected as Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland.

Then the official opening of “Karabakh” Azerbaijani School was held. The joint project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora was implemented in partnership with the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az