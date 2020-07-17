Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in France makes statement on Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis of France made a statement in protest against provocations made by Armenian armed forces on the state border with Azerbaijan in the direction of Tovuz district, Trend reports.

According to the statement, starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions.

“Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian army to retreat suffering losses. The strong will of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the professionalism of our officers, the high spirit of the soldiers and the level of material and technical support of our military units once again pre-determined the superiority of Azerbaijani army and state over Armenian armed forces”, the statement said.

“May Allah rest the souls of our dead servicemen. We wish the wounded soldiers and officers a speedy recovery!” said the statement.

As one of the largest organizations of the Azerbaijanis Diaspora, the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis of France stated the following:

1. Instead of eliminating the consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, withdrawing the occupying forces from the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, the Armenian government, continuing its aggressive policy, makes provocations in order to seize new positions and raise tension. We urge the international community to objectively assess such provocations, which impede the settlement of the conflict and create new threats, make decisions that force Armenia to abandon its aggressive policy.

2. We express support and solidarity with our army, which defends our lands and is always ready to fight for the restoration of our territorial integrity.

3. We stress again that the policy of military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, which has been going on for many years, is the greatest threat to peace, stability and development in the region. We urge members of the diaspora to be active in social networks and share publications under #KarabakhestAzerbaïdjan #Arrêtezagressionarménienne hashtags to bring the fact of the occupation to the attention of international organizations, heads of states, international public figures, brain trusts of foreign countries, advanced universities.”

“As the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis in France, we urge members of the Azerbaijani Diaspora around the world to support this activity," the statement concluded.

News.Az