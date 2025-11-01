COP-summits: Why they matter and what they actually achieve

+ ↺ − 16 px

Each year, the world’s attention turns to the United Nations Climate Change Conference — known as the COP, short for “Conference of the Parties.” Behind these three letters lies one of the most ambitious and complex undertakings in human history: coordinating nearly 200 countries to act together against global warming.

These gatherings are not just formal events with speeches and declarations; they are negotiation platforms that shape the world’s environmental policies, define economic directions, and influence the future of energy, technology, and development.

At its core, the COP process was created to keep countries accountable for their commitments under the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Every year, delegates meet to assess progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to discuss adaptation measures, and to agree on how to finance the transition to a greener future. What happens at COP meetings influences everything from the cars we drive to the food we eat, as governments adapt their policies to meet new environmental goals.

The most groundbreaking achievement so far came at COP21 in Paris in 2015 — the Paris Agreement. For the first time, almost every nation pledged to limit global warming to well below 2°C, ideally 1.5°C, above pre-industrial levels. This was a historic shift: climate responsibility was no longer confined to industrialized countries alone; it became a truly global mission. Each state was asked to submit its own “nationally determined contributions” (NDCs) — detailed plans outlining how they would cut emissions and adapt to climate change.

Since then, subsequent COPs have been devoted to turning those pledges into reality. Implementation, however, has proven to be a long and challenging journey. Developing countries demand stronger financial and technological support from wealthier nations, arguing that they are suffering most from a crisis they did least to cause. Wealthy nations, in turn, struggle to balance their economic interests with environmental obligations. The promise made in Copenhagen in 2009 to mobilize $100 billion per year for climate finance has still not been fully met, leaving a trust deficit that continues to dominate the COP agenda.

The next major milestone will be COP29, to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2024. It is expected to be one of the most financially significant climate conferences ever. Negotiators will attempt to agree on a new global climate finance goal beyond 2025 — a framework that will determine how much funding richer countries must contribute to help developing nations cut emissions, protect biodiversity, and adapt to changing weather patterns. Azerbaijan, as host, will play a key role in bridging divides between the Global North and the Global South, fostering cooperation between energy-producing nations and those striving to decarbonize their economies.

But why do these summits matter so much, even if results often come slowly? Because they provide the only platform where nearly every country on Earth can negotiate on equal terms. In a time when geopolitical tensions are rising and trust between powers is fading, the COP process remains one of the last remaining examples of global diplomacy functioning through consensus. Even when discussions are difficult, the very act of sitting together, debating, and agreeing on steps — however small — has immense symbolic and practical value.

Critics often say that COPs generate more talk than action. It’s true that emissions continue to rise and global temperatures are breaking records. Yet, without COPs, there would be no Paris Agreement, no net-zero commitments, and no framework for holding governments accountable. These meetings create the moral and political momentum needed to shift policies, markets, and societies. For example, after the Paris Agreement, hundreds of cities adopted carbon neutrality goals, renewable energy investments skyrocketed, and the private sector began integrating sustainability into core business strategies.

Another often-overlooked impact of COP summits lies in their ability to connect diverse voices. Alongside world leaders, thousands of participants — scientists, NGOs, youth activists, and indigenous representatives — take part in side events and exhibitions. These gatherings foster dialogue and innovation: from showcasing new clean technologies to exchanging ideas on local climate adaptation strategies. They remind the world that climate action is not just a task for governments but a shared global movement that spans every level of society.

Each COP also leaves behind a trail of lessons. Some years bring breakthroughs — like Paris in 2015 or Glasgow in 2021, where countries agreed to “phase down” coal. Others are dominated by disagreements or slow progress. But together, they form a continuous story of evolving ambition. As climate impacts intensify — from floods and fires to droughts and heatwaves — the urgency grows, and each new COP becomes more consequential than the last.

The challenge today is not only to agree but to act decisively. As the world approaches COP29, the scientific consensus is clear: we are running out of time. Global emissions must peak before 2025 and fall by nearly half by 2030 to keep the 1.5°C goal alive. That means a complete transformation of energy systems, industry, transport, and agriculture — a task that requires unprecedented cooperation, financing, and innovation.

COP summits alone cannot solve climate change, but they can chart the path forward. They set the vision, establish accountability, and mobilize global will. Their power lies not in instant results but in shaping the trajectory of humanity’s response to one of its greatest challenges. Each conference adds another building block to the architecture of hope — proof that despite divisions and difficulties, nations can still come together for a shared purpose: protecting the only home we have.

News.Az