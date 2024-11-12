COP29: 9th Ministerial Meeting on Green Energy Development and Transmission held

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th Ministerial Meeting / Steering Committee Meeting pursuant to the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Green Energy Development and Transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary, was held on the margins of Baku-hosted COP29, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Romania by Energy Minister Sebastian Ioan Burduja, Georgia by First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili, and Hungary by Péter Sztáray, State Secretary for Security Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.Bulgarian Energy Minister, Vladimir Malinov, Director of Energy Policy of European Commission Cristina Lobillo Borrero, CESI CEO Nicola Melchiotti, Vice President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Marc Bowman, officials of European Investment Bank (EIB) Wind Europe, as well as the representatives of transmission system operators attended the meeting.During the meeting, the parties engaged in fruitful discussions, sharing insights regarding renewable energy, forecasts for “green hydrogen” demand and production, and preliminary analyses of the establishing, transmission of green electricity and hydrogen infrastructure.In his remarks, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov described the "green energy corridor" project as one of ambitious COP initiatives of Azerbaijan, urging the project members to support this initiative.The speakers stressed their commitment to strengthen regional energy security, green energy transition and coordination between Central Asia, Caspian and Black Sea regions.The meeting also focused on the work related to the preparation of the action plan of the newly established Joint Venture. Farhad Mammadov, the adviser to the Minister of Energy, was appointed as General Director of the Joint Enterprise in accordance with the decision taken at the 8th Ministerial meeting.Furthermore, the parties agreed to start the necessary procedures regarding the accession of Bulgaria to the Agreement, based on the country's interest and the decisions of the previous meetings of the ministers.In conclusion, the parties signed a protocol on the outcomes of the meeting.

News.Az