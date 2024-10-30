COP29 accreditation cards now available

+ ↺ − 16 px

To minimize waiting times and queues, and to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees, accreditation cards are now available for daily collection from 09:00 to 18:00 at the venue’s main entrance registration desks, News.Az reports.

Attendees must present a printed copy of their official UNFCCC registration confirmation email and their original photo ID (passport or national ID card) to collect their accreditation card.For security reasons, accreditation cards will only be issued in person to the registered attendee at the registration desk.

News.Az