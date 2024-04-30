COP29 can serve as platform for cooperation with Central Asian and Arab countries: Azerbaijani FM

The COP29 can serve as a platform for cooperation with Central Asian and Arab countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

Minister Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at the 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with Central Asian countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Done on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Speaking about preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), to be hosted by Azerbaijan, the top diplomat noted that Azerbaijan is determined to bring together the Global North and Global South with different levels of development during the COP29 presidency, using the experience of leading the Non-Aligned Movement.

He added that COP29 can be a platform for cooperation with Central Asian and Arab countries in alternative energy, climate-oriented agriculture, and studying natural disaster risks.

News.Az