COP29: Caspian states unite to address declining sea levels

At the COP29 climate conference in Baku, ministers and senior officials from Caspian states adopted a crucial declaration aimed at enhancing regional cooperation to tackle the alarming decline in the Caspian Sea’s water levels.

The “Declaration of Ministers and Senior Officials of the Caspian States on Strengthening Cooperation in Light of the Caspian Sea Water Decline” was the outcome of discussions held under the theme “Caspian Sea Water Decline in Light of Climate Change,” News.Az reports.The meeting was organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in partnership with the Secretariat of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Caspian Sea.Key international figures participated in the discussions, including Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), as well as representatives from the World Bank, the Green Climate Fund, and other global organizations. The session was held at Azerbaijan’s pavilion at COP29.The declaration reflects a shared commitment by the Caspian states to work together in addressing the impacts of climate change on the Caspian Sea, a critical water body for the region. Recent reports show the sea is experiencing a significant drop in water levels, with some areas seeing a decrease of up to 7 centimeters annually since 2022. Since 1995, Azerbaijan alone has observed a reduction of around 1.7 meters. The decline is primarily due to rising temperatures, reduced rainfall, and decreased inflows from rivers such as the Volga, exacerbated by climate change.This ongoing ecological crisis is causing severe environmental and economic challenges, including the loss of biodiversity, shrinking coastlines, and disruptions to fisheries and tourism.

