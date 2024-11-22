COP29 explores sustainable solutions for plastic waste management

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event, titled "Effective Management of Plastic Waste: Understanding Challenges and Discovering Opportunities", was held Friday on the sidelines of the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku.

Mansur Oshurbayev, Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, addressed the gathering, emphasizing that plastic waste is not only an environmental issue but also a climate challenge, News.Az reports.He noted that the production and disposal of plastic generates significant greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to the rise in carbon dioxide levels.Oshurbayev also stressed the importance of intersectoral cooperation in implementing innovative waste management solutions.

