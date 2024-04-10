COP29 in Azerbaijan holds great significance as a platform for global cooperation - CGIAR

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 in Azerbaijan holds great significance as a platform for global cooperation and decision-making to limit, adapt to, or even reverse the impact of global warming and mobilize financing for these activities. Outcomes from COP29 not only have the ability to influence and advance the goals of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement to keep global temperature increases lower than 2oC, but they will also set the stage for a successful COP30 in Brazil, Aly Abousabaa, Regional Director for Central and West Asia and North Africa of CGIAR, said in an interview with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, News.az reports.

"My expectations for COP29 are exceptionally high, as I anticipate a strong focus on bolstering sustainable agriculture and resilient food systems, improving water management, and enhancing conservation agriculture and biodiversity protection. Building upon the foundation set by the COP28 Declaration on Food and Agriculture, COP29 has the potential to drive meaningful progress in addressing these pressing challenges and bringing about game-changing decisions for resilient food systems, which we urgently need in the dry areas such as Central Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East.

I have now participated in some 16 COPs, and I can confidently affirm that Azerbaijan, with its ongoing preparations, strong team, well-established infrastructure, and exceptional commitment to hosting this global high-level event, is well-positioned to make COP29 a great success," he said.

