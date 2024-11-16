COP29 in Baku highlights contribution of youth to digital climate revolution

An event titled “Empowering Youth for a Digital Climate Revolution” was held as part of the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku.

The event, organized by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company in collaboration with Cisco, focused on the role of youth as a key driving force for innovation and change in response to the climate crisis, News.Az reports.Moderated by Mr. Kęstutis Kupšys, Member of the European Economic and Social Committee, the seminar discussed integrating digital solutions with climate action and the role of emerging technologies in promoting sustainability principles.Speaking at the event, Leyla Hasanova, Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, highlighted the importance of the Presidency Youth Climate Champion initiative and commended the youth participation in the event. She emphasized that through such initiatives, the aim is to move towards development and progress.Leyla Hasanova also shared insights into the discussion platforms arranged at COP29 to explore the attitudes and contributions of children and youth to climate change issues.Other key speakers included Mary De Wysocki, SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer at Cisco; Fidan Javadova, CEO & Founder of BeWorks Automation; and Doreen Michael, Conservationist & WAFF Youth Delegate, who highlighted the role of digital technologies in providing young people with crucial tools for climate action. The speakers emphasized that through these tools, youngsters can make significant contributions in strengthening control over environmental impacts, ensuring sustainable development, and supporting climate initiatives.The event participants also underscored the importance of taking concrete steps for youth participation in the digital climate revolution and expressed their support for young people to take leadership positions in this process.

