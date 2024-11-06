COP29 launches dedicated taxi menu in ride-hailing apps

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new “COP29” category has been added to the Bolt and Yango ride-hailing apps to ensure easy and accessible transport for both international delegates and local participants attending the conference, said COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, News.Az reports.

To facilitate smooth travel for the tens of thousands expected to attend COP29 in Baku (November 11-22, 2024), the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport are collaborating to expand transportation options. In addition to dedicated shuttle buses, participants can easily use ride-hailing apps like Bolt and Yango. A new “COP29” category has been added to these apps, streamlining the booking process and directing users to the nearest taxi ranks. For added safety and security, these taxi companies have dedicated vehicles for this category, clearly identifiable by special stickers.Additionally, official COP29 partner Baku Taxi will also provide services. Their taxis will operate from Terminal 1 at Heydar Aliyev International Airport and designated areas around Baku Stadium. Wheelchair users with COP29 accreditation or confirmation letters will receive complimentary Baku Taxi services to and from the airport, hotels, and the stadium.

News.Az