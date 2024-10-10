COP29 must drive new climate solutions: UNFCCC chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), emphasized the need to find new climate solutions during the upcoming COP29 in Baku.

Speaking at a Pre-COP29 event, themed “Enhance Ambition and Enable Action,” in Baku on Thursday, Stiell highlighted that COP29 should serve as a catalyst for innovative approaches to address areas impacted by climate change, News.Az reports.He also stressed the importance of the Paris Agreement's goals as a foundation for future environmental policies.“I believe that COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan, will illuminate this roadmap,” Stiell added, calling for enhanced ambition and action to tackle the climate crisis. The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. During two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

News.Az