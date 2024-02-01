News.az
News
Simon Stiell
Tag:
Simon Stiell
UN climate chief highlights progress at COP30, urges intensified efforts
20 Nov 2025-07:54
UN Climate Chief urges Australia to set more ambitious emissions targets
28 Jul 2025-12:36
UN climate chief praises progress on carbon emissions at COP29
18 Nov 2024-17:57
UNFCCC chief emphasizes urgency of global co-op on climate action at COP29
11 Nov 2024-12:40
COP29 ‘crucial moment’ in global climate fight: UN official
28 Oct 2024-15:19
COP29 must drive new climate solutions: UNFCCC chief
10 Oct 2024-14:01
President Ilham Aliyev receives Executive Secretary of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
02 Feb 2024-11:48
Azerbaijani FM talks COP29 homework with UN Executive Secretary
01 Feb 2024-16:21
