COP29 ‘opportunity’ to contribute to global peace, climate agenda, Azerbaijani FM tells UN

The upcoming COP29 in Baku will be an opportunity to set differences aside and contribute to global peace and the climate agenda, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

“COP 29 Presidency also works with the Parties to deliver an outcome on carbon markets this year. Fully functioning carbon markets will be a significant step in implementing nationally determined contributions (NDCs) cost-effectively and bolstering ambition in mitigation,” FM Bayramov said at the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az. “Moreover, we have put forward 14 initiatives covering topics such as the link between climate action and sustainable development goals, green energy zones and corridors, energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, agriculture, clean hydrogen, methane reduction from organic waste, green digital action, and more. One of the initiatives under COP29 Action Agenda includes the establishment of the Climate Finance Action Fund, an innovative source for climate finance to be voluntarily supported by fossil fuel-producing countries and companies,” he said.“COP29 will also be an opportunity to set differences aside and contribute to global peace and the climate agenda. Given the intersection of conflicts and the increasingly challenging climate crisis, Azerbaijan introduced a flagship COP29 Truce Initiative embedded in the Joint Solemn Appeal announced a few days ago. More than thousand NGOs, Faith Leaders and prominent personalities, as well as many parties have already joined this Appeal. We call on everyone to transcend political divergences, stand in unity, and respect the Truce during the month of COP29,” the top diplomat added.FM Bayramov also highlighted Azerbaijan's landmine problem at the UN General Assembly.He stressed that along with inter-state process of normalization, Azerbaijan has, internally, embarked on large-scale post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. “This aims at ensuring the right of hundred thousands of Azerbaijanis to eventually exercise their violated right to safe and dignified return to their homes.”“Thanks to the tireless efforts taken by the Government, life now returns to the territories that have witnessed unprecedented destruction during military occupation. Regrettably, the massive contamination of territories of Azerbaijan with landmines and other explosive devices remains a significant obstacle to the smooth progress of rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. Since the end of the conflict in 2020, 377 individuals, among them civilians have fallen victim to landmines. With this in mind, Azerbaijan has introduced a national goal, SDG18, focusing on mine action. Given the scale of the problem, there is an urgent need for increased international support to strengthen Azerbaijan's humanitarian mine action capacity. Taking this opportunity, I thank all countries and other stakeholders who have generously contributed to humanitarian de-mining in Azerbaijan and reiterate our call for increased international support and solidarity,” he added.

News.Az