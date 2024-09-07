COP29 Presidency holds briefing for accredited diplomats in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported by the press office of the COP29 Azerbaijan OC, on September 6th, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company held its second briefing for members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan. The session focused on the preparation process and event plans for the upcoming COP29 in Baku.

The briefing was attended by Chair of COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and COP 29 Chief Operating Officer Narmin Jarchalova and Deputy Chief of the Protocol Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramin Taghiyev. The guest attendees were Mr. Wasim Mir, Director of Conference Affairs at UNFCCC, and Chief Kevin O’Hanlon, the UN Department of Safety and Security, both of whom were in Baku for an official visit. The interactive briefing, held in a hybrid format, was joined by over 150 diplomats including heads of diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan and abroad.In a comprehensive presentation, Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and COP29 Chief Operating Officer, offered a thorough overview of the key events listed in the COP29 calendar. She outlined the various intensive preparations underway, as well as the zoning of different areas and infrastructure development at Baku Stadium, where the conference will be held. Mrs. Jarchalova also gave updates on the progress of establishing the Blue Zone, which will host all official events during COP29, and the Green Zone, designed to bring together various stakeholders looking for innovative climate solutions. It was noted that all preparations are proceeding on schedule.Diplomats attending the briefing were informed that several organizational measures have been put in place to ensure smooth and efficient participation at COP29. These measures include the registration process managed by the UNFCCC, the launch of a dedicated COP29 Special Visa service, the accreditation of media representatives, the registration of radio-electronic equipment, the allocation of a temporary radio spectrum, and the reservation of facilities and infrastructure in the Green Zone for events. Additionally, the operation of various portals for booking translation services was thoroughly outlined.The briefing highlighted the transport, accommodation, and catering arrangements put in place to ensure a positive experience for the thousands of international delegates expected to visit Baku for this globally significant conference, with additional measures planned to enhance these services further. Moreover, it was emphasized that a key objective of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company throughout all phases of the intensive operations is to minimize environmental impact and maintain the carbon footprint at an acceptable level.Ramin Taghiyev, Deputy Chief of the Protocol Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, addressed the protocol matters related to the privileges, reception, accommodation, and transportation of heads of state and government, as well as official delegations attending the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) during COP29. He provided diplomats with details on the operational procedures at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, city transport arrangements, and the agenda for the World Climate Action Summit.The event wrapped up with a live discussion and Q&A session, addressing issues of interest to both in-person and online participants.

News.Az