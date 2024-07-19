COP29 Presidency put forward initiatives that will incorporate regional action, says Mukhtar Babayev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has a commitment to ensure that the COP29 Presidency will lead by example. As COP29 Presidency, we have put forward initiatives that will incorporate regional action,” said Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev at a press conference of the COP29 Presidency.

Noting that Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency has sent a letter to Parties and Constituencies, the COP29 President-Designate added: “In this letter, we called for the acceleration of the steps to be undertaken. We need to achieve this success through networks and coordinated steps, taking into account all the principles, our own vision, steps undertaken, as well as key turning points. The COP29 Presidency must be fair and responsible, and committed to finalising the operationalisation of Article 6. We must realize all our other priorities and work in harmony, while "Leaving no one behind". We need to advance across all climate pillars, involve global, regional, national and subnational groups, take a holistic view of sustainable development, and include all demographics within an inclusive process that delivers inclusive outcomes.”

News.Az