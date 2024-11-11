COP29 president calls for urgent action on climate challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29 and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, stressed the urgency of significant work required to tackle climate challenges.

Speaking at the COP29 official opening ceremony, Babayev noted that the issues discussed in Baku are essential for solving the climate crisis, News.Az reports.Highlighting the severe impacts of natural disasters linked to climate change, Babayev acknowledged the political and financial challenges ahead but expressed confidence that the necessary investments would yield long-term benefits.

News.Az