COP29 president-designate, lead negotiator engage in talks on climate action in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev and Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev held a meeting with Liu Zhenmin, China’s special envoy for climate change.

#COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev and Lead Negotiator @YalchinRafiyev met with Liu Zhenmin, China’s special envoy for climate change, while in Wuhan at the Ministerial for Climate Action. They expressed their appreciation to China for hosting the productive event. pic.twitter.com/I2Qs1tl3Sq — COP29 AZ (@COP29_AZ) July 23, 2024

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ministerial for Climate Action in Wuhan, News.Az reports.“COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev and Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev met with Liu Zhenmin,China’s special envoy for climate change, while in Wuhan at the Ministerial for Climate Action. They expressed their appreciation to China for hosting the productive event,” the COP29 Presidency posted on its official X account.The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP29) will convene in November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.This event will include the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29), the 19th meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6) that will convene to complete the first enhanced transparency framework and the new collective quantified goal on finance, among other matters. The 61st sessions of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA 61) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI 61) will also meet.

News.Az