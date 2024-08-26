COP29 president-designate, UN chief engage in productive talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Tongo.

The meeting held as part of the Pacific Islands Forum in Tongo was productive, Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency said on its official X account, News.Az reports.“Together, we’re working to amplify the voices of Pacific Islands and build a more resilient, sustainable future ahead of COP29,” the post reads.The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will convene in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 to 22 November 2024.Azerbaijan is committed to developing its renewable energy potential, which is an important part of the country’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050. The country intends to increase renewable power capacity to 30% by 2030 and diversify its existing energy system to become a leader in green energy. Azerbaijan is committed to leading by example and will update its national targets in its next 1.5-aligned Nationally Determined Contribution.

News.Az