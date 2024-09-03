COP29 president-designate warns of sharp global sea level rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past decade, global sea levels have risen more than twice as fast as previously recorded, Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President-Designate, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at an event titled “High-Level Dialogue: Advancing Climate Transparency through Universal Participation in the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF),” News.Az reports.Babayev highlighted the severe risks these changes pose to small island nations. He stressed the widespread issues related to climate change and underscored the importance of adhering to the Paris Agreement to achieve effective climate action at COP29.He emphasized that transparency is crucial to these efforts.

News.Az