COP29 President meets with Australian Energy Minister to discuss climate finance

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev has discussed cooperation with Australia’s Minister of Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen.



"Very productive and valuable meeting in Australia collaborating on global efforts to combat climate change ahead of COP29 and beyond.The sides held key discussions on renewable energy, reducing emissions, and investing in clean industries.The importance of climate finance at COP29 in November was also discussed. Finance is crucial to keeping 1.5C within reach and addressing the scale and urgency of the climate crisis," the publication reads.This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

News.Az