UN chief calls on world leaders to intensify efforts against global warming

As world leaders convene in Brazil for the COP30 climate summit, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged on Thursday for immediate action to lower global temperatures and maintain the 1.5°C target.

“Every fraction of a degree means more hunger, displacement, and loss – especially for those least responsible. It could push ecosystems past irreversible tipping points, expose billions to unlivable conditions, and amplify threats to peace and security,” Mr. Guterres told leaders in Belém, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

Failure to contain global heating amounts to “moral failure and deadly negligence,” he added.

Each year that is warmer, he said, “will hammer economies, deepen inequalities and impact developing countries hardest — even though they did least to cause it.” “After decades of denial and delay, science now tells us that a temporary overshoot beyond the 1.5°C limit – starting at the latest in the early 2030s – is inevitable,” Mr. Guterres continued.

