Coronavirus becomes avirulent when air temperature is above 30 Celsius — sanitary watchdog

The novel coronavirus becomes avirulent, or loses its capacity to cause the disease when air temperatures are higher than 30 degrees Celsius above zero, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Friday, according to TASS.

"The novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus loses its capacity to cause the disease practically completely when air temperatures are 30 degrees or higher. Low humidity and sun rays destroy the virus," it told the government’s portal on the coronavirus situation.

According to the watchdog, the virus dies at a temperature of 70 degrees above zero.

