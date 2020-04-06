Coronavirus cases in Iran go past 60,000, death toll at 3,739

Coronavirus cases in Iran go past 60,000, death toll at 3,739

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 60,500, of whom 3,739 have died and 24,236 recovered, Tehran Times reported.

Meanwhile, 2,274 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday.

He added that 136 more people have died during the same period of time, ISNA reported.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

News.Az

News.Az