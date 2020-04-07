Coronavirus patient gives birth to healthy daughter in Iran

Coronavirus patient gives birth to healthy daughter in Iran

A provincial health official of Zanjan said a coronavirus-infected mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Tuesday.

Ali-Reza Armani-Kian, MD, told IRNA though healthy, the baby girl is now being taken care of.

Armani-Kian added that coronavirus tests were given to the baby and fortunately it was negative.

He added that the mother and the child are in good condition and under medical supervision.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 20,239 people out of a total of 62,589 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,872 have lost their lives.

News.Az

