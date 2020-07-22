Coronavirus quarantine extended in Ukraine until August 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended coronavirus quarantine until August 31 and approved the country’s division into four types of epidemic zones, according to Ukrinform.

The relevant resolution was adopted at the Cabinet’s meeting on July 22, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the establishment of quarantine and the introduction of enhanced anti-epidemic measures in the areas with significant COVID-19 spread is presented. This is a new resolution; it is proposed to apply it from August 1 to August 31. It will regulate the establishment of quarantine in the country. Green, yellow, orange, or red level of epidemic danger of COVID-19 spread will be set depending on the epidemic situation in a region or certain administrative-territorial units,” Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

According to him, the level will be determined by automated software based on certain algorithms and collected data and will be approved at the level of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency.

The basic level of monitoring will include the regional indices already considered: hospital bed occupancy rate not higher than 50%, average number of COVID-19 tests not less than 24 per 100,000 population, COVID-19 case detection rate not lower than 11% and if the COVID-19 case growth rate not higher than 10%.

The Government supported the resolution, but the document will be finalized.

As of July 22, Ukraine has reported 60,995 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 829 cases recorded over the past day.

