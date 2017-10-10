Cotton production in Azerbaijan almost triples

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of October 10, Azerbaijan harvested 71,680 tons of cotton, which is 2.7 times more than in the same period last year, the country’s State Statistics Committe

For comparison: 27,050 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan for the same period last year, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the biggest volume of cotton was harvested in the Saatli district. Some 12,950 tons of cotton were harvested from the sown area of ​​17,220 hectares.

In total, 136,410 hectares were sown in cotton this year, which is 2.7 times more than the area sown last year.

News.Az

News.Az