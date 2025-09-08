Could ADA price fall to new lows in 2026 as holders look for assets with higher growth potential

The uncertainty about the possible direction of the US Fed's decision this year is already having an impact on the market, with the crypto market losing billions already. However, the ADA price seems to be affected by something more than the Fed's panic this period, as prices continue to head downwards. The ADA price indicates a strong bearish trend, with the price currently trading on a 3-week bearish candle.

Wallet trackers show Cardano holders are now shifting to a new asset with better promise. Here is a breakdown of the factors contributing to the dip and the new assets to which investors are moving.

ADA Price Analysis For September

The current ADA price setup is signalling a dip as the rally faces downwards, creating new selling pressure. This is already fueling a bearish sentiment for the ADA price as price action shows the coin entering a third consecutive week of sell-off.

The current analysis suggests that the ADA price may have already moved past its correction stage, as it approaches new support on the 7EMA. All the factors early predicted to help the ADA price recover are already failing to aid the coin's comeback.

However, the panic now surrounding Cardano investors is a renewed fear of a significant dip that could follow its fall below $0.80. The ADA price's current momentum indicates a weaker buying pressure compared to selling pressure, allowing the sellers to overpower the buyers.

By implication, this can see the ADA price fall to a new low soon as it already makes a position directly in the 7EMA. The next possible support for the ADA price, if it drops below the current range, is the 30EMA, with a price of $0.75 and a worst-case scenario at $0.61, the 200EMA.

Remittix Show ADA Holder Better Potential With 30x Surge for 2025

ADA holders are set to regain their lost profit position with Remittix's consistent growth. This is because the holders keep shifting into Remittix in high numbers. However, the deal with Remittix has made it one of the most sought-after new coins in 2025, with more than 6x price growth already recorded.

With the coin set to launch across exchanges, analysts predict that the Remittix token is poised for a gain of over 30x this year.

Remittix is a game-changing solution in payment that could drive in new users and crypto use cases. The solution features a use case that connects crypto users to the ease of payment into bank accounts using their crypto to pay in fiat currencies. Some other features of the Remittix project include:

Crypto to fiat conversion using 40+ crypto to 30+ fiat currencies

Low-fee conversion and instant delivery, which makes it better than traditional bank transfers

Uses a hybrid solution that allows users to enjoy crypto's high speed and local banks' ease of use

News.Az