Council of Europe approves conclusions on climate finance ahead of COP29
EU is committed to collectively mobilize $100 billion per yearToday, the Council approved conclusions on climate finance ahead of the United Nations framework convention on climate change (UNFCCC) meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 to 22 November 2024 (COP 29), News.Az reports citing the Council's website .
In its conclusions, the Council underlines that the EU and its member states are committed to the current goal of developed countries to collectively mobilise $100 billion per year in climate finance until 2025. This goal was met for the first time in 2022.
The Council also highlights its strong commitment to continue delivering on climate finance in the future and its intention to support reaching ambitious new collective quantitative goals after 2025.
The EU and its member states are the world’s largest contributor to international public climate finance, and since 2013 have more than doubled their contribution to climate finance to support developing countries.
As in previous years, the conclusions do not yet include the figure of the EU contribution for the year 2023. It will be made available by the Commission and to be approved by the Council separately, in time before the start of COP29.