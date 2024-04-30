Yandex metrika counter

Council of Europe Sec-Gen welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement on border delimitation

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, has welcomed the agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia on the border delimitation process, News.Az reports.

“I welcome the recent agreement between Armenia & Azerbaijan on the process of delimitation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991,” Burić said on X.

The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan on Monday reported that as of April 29, 2024, more than half of the work planned for pinpointing coordinates on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, based on geodetic measurements, has been completed, with 35 border markers installed. Expert groups from both countries are continuing their work.


News.Az 

