Council of Europe urges all political forces in Georgia to engage in dialogue

Alain Berset, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, emphasized the need for “all political forces” in Georgia to “open a dialogue, engage in dialogue, and uphold and respect democratic principles” during his visit to the country on Friday.

His remarks come amid ongoing public protests triggered by the government’s decision to exclude European Union accession talks from its agenda until 2028 and the refusal of opposition groups to enter Parliament following the October elections.Berset noted that “democracy cannot exist in the face of such constant confrontation and mistreatment”."The Council of Europe is ready to facilitate such a dialogue. We can do this by using mechanisms to build trust and confidence, but of course it is up to Georgian citizens, the people and the institutions here to revive and strengthen a fully functional democracy, which should involve everyone, including minorities, civil society, [and so on]”, the official said.He further stressed Georgia had been a “very valuable member” of the Council of Europe for 25 years.As Secretary General of the Council, I am not here to legitimise the [parliamentary] elections [held in Georgia], that is for other institutions to do. Given what is happening in Georgia, it would be very irresponsible of me, as Secretary General, not to be here and stand by the people. The main thrust of my visit is that the current political crisis can only be resolved if we uphold the fundamental principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law”, Berset continued.He further extended his gratitude to those who had met him during his visit in the country, and noted “I had honest, open, constructive discussions - with civil public organisations, the Public Defender's Office, the Government, the opposition, as well as representatives of international organisations”.

News.Az