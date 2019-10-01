Court of Appeal decides not to consider appeal by Kocharyan’s attorneys

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia has decided not to consider the appeal by second President Robert Kocharyan’s legal defendants against the decision to n

According to the Criminal Court of Appeal, under the Criminal Procedure Code, in cases where an appellate appeal is brought against a judicial act that is not subject to appeal, by the decision of the appellate court, such an appeal is not considered, News.am reported.



On September 17, the Yerevan court of first instance denied the motion by the attorneys of Kocharyan for his immediate release and upheld the Criminal Court of Appeal’s earlier decision on remanding him in custody. Kocharyan's legal defenders appealed this decision of the court of the first instance to the higher court.



Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the aforesaid events in March 2008 and taking a particularly large bribe. He has been arrested three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

News.Az

