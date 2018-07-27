Yandex metrika counter

Court session considers arresting Armenia’s ex-president Kocharyan

Armenia’s First Instance Court of Shengavit is considering the motion to remand the country’s ex-president, Robert Kocharyan.

Kocharyan didn’t appear in court and his lawyers have filed a motion to postpone the proceedings, APA reports citing news.am.

Robert Kocharyan on Thursday was questioned at the Special Investigation Service and criminal charges were brought against the second President of Armenia for breaching, with prior agreement with other persons, the constitutional order of the country.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators, as well as two servicemen of the internal troops, were killed in the clashes.

