Court upholds key ruling against Apple in Epic case

Apple suffered a major setback after a U.S. appeals court largely upheld a contempt ruling that found the company defied orders to loosen its control over App Store payment rules.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ April decision, which said Apple sidestepped a 2021 injunction requiring it to allow developers to direct users to alternative payment systems. The order originated from Epic Games’ 2020 lawsuit accusing Apple of maintaining an illegal monopoly through restrictive App Store policies and steep commissions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While the court in 2021 stopped short of labeling Apple a monopolist, it did require the company to permit in-app “link-out” options so consumers could complete purchases through rival payment platforms.

Apple introduced the links but added a 27% commission on external transactions made within seven days — only slightly below the 30% fee applied to in-App Store purchases. Epic argued that the new rules were effectively a barrier designed to maintain Apple’s dominance.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers agreed and found Apple in contempt, describing the revised policy as a “sham.” She also referred the matter to federal prosecutors for potential criminal contempt.

The appeals panel upheld the core of her contempt finding but said one part of the order was too expansive. It removed the blanket ban on Apple charging any commission for off-store payments, ruling instead that Apple should have a chance to seek a “reasonable” fee under defined limits.

The case now returns to the lower court to determine what a fair commission should be.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney welcomed the decision, calling it a step toward preventing “giant junk fees” and enabling broader change in the app ecosystem. Apple has not commented on the ruling.

