COVID-19 vaccines used in Azerbaijan totally safe: president's aide

Vaccines against COVID-19 infection used in Azerbaijan are totally safe, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov.

Movsumov made the remarks at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday.

The presidential aide noted the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines used in Azerbaijan.

Movsumov added 99 percent of those who died in Azerbaijan from coronavirus after the start of vaccination and until today are citizens who haven’t been vaccinated.

News.Az