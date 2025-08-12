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Symptoms
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Uganda's Ministry of Education and Sports has urged schools and tertiary institutions to strictly implement Ebola prevention measures as the new term begins this week.20 May 2026-20:42
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Infectious disease specialist and expert of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan Tayyar Eyvazov has stated that symptoms such as fatigue, dull pain, nausea and vomiting observed in recent days are commonly associated with acute gastroenteritis or viral infections, often referred to as “stomach flu.”12 May 2026-14:31
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A British hantavirus patient has told Sky News he is isolating in hospital after being evacuated from the cruise ship at the centre of the outbreak.07 May 2026-10:30
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A nurse has told a public inquiry a mentally ill man who went on to kill three people in a spate of attacks was "skilled at hiding" his symptoms.01 May 2026-09:41
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Eight more people have died from measles and measles-like symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours, according to a press release of Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) here today.27 Apr 2026-16:23
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Bangladesh reported 11 more deaths linked to measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 251 since mid-March, according to the Health Ministry on Saturday.25 Apr 2026-18:41
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A groundbreaking discovery indicates that Viagra, a drug typically used for erectile dysfunction, might help treat a severe childhood illness.01 Apr 2026-20:48
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Experts are tracking a highly mutated strain of COVID-19 that had previously gone undetected but has now been identified in Michigan.26 Mar 2026-18:35
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Taiwan reported its first case of tularemia, also known as "rabbit fever," in nearly three years on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.12 Aug 2025-18:59
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