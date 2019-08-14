Crews of several countries’ warships fulfill exercise within "Sea Cup 2019"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crews of the warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan participating in the Sea Cup 2019 contest fulfilled the exercise ‘Artillery firing at air t

At this stage, the teams were instructed to destroy the air target by artillery firing after the aircraft of imaginary enemy dropped an aerial bomb on the ship.



The International Board of Referees assessed the timely arrival of ships and the destruction of an air target.



As a result of this stage, the Azerbaijani team with 38 points took the first place, the Russian team with 19 points – the second place, the Iran team with 16 points – the third place, the Kazakhstan team with 12 points – fourth place.

News.Az

