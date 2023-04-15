Criminal case initiated, following burning of Azerbaijani flag in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the burning of the flag of Azerbaijan in Armenia, Press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told News.az.

"On April 14, at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, the flag of Azerbaijan was burned in demonstrative actions aimed at inciting national hatred and enmity.

In connection with that fact, which is the embodiment of hatred and enmity against Azerbaijan on ethnic grounds in Armenia, a criminal case has been initiated in the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office under Articles 12.2, 283.2.1 (inciting national hatred and enmity by force), 12.2, 283.2.2 (inciting national hatred and enmity by using the position of servitude) 12.2, 324 (insulting acts about the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code," Prosecutor General's Office said.

News.Az