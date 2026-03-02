Croatia advises citizens to avoid travel to Mideast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatia's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs on Monday advised its citizens to avoid travel to the Middle East due to the deteriorating and unstable security situation in the region.

According to a notice published on the ministry's Facebook page, the ministry urged Croatian citizens to exercise increased caution and recommended avoiding all travel to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Israel, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Croatian citizens already in these countries are advised to remain in secure indoor locations, limit their movements, avoid public gatherings, and regularly follow official instructions and notifications issued by local authorities, the notice said.

Moreover, the notice advised Croatian citizens to postpone travel to Cyprus following a drone strike on the British air base at Akrotiri.

News.Az