Croatia holds presidential elections, with incumbent Zoran Milanovic leading in opinion polls
Photo: Shutterstock
Croats headed to the polls on Sunday for a presidential run-off, with incumbent Zoran Milanovic leading in opinion polls against Dragan Primorac of the ruling Croatia's Democratic Union for the largely ceremonial role, News.Az reports citing Reuters .
Polling stations opened at 06:00 GMT and will close at 18:00 GMT, with exit polls expected minutes later. Preliminary results will be known around 19:00 GMT and official results are expected in the following days.
Around 3.8 million Croats are eligible to vote in the second round. In the first round two weeks ago, Milanovic led with 49.1% support to Primorac's 19.35%.
An opinion poll published on Friday by Nova TV Daily News showed Milanovic of the Social Democratic Party leading with 67.4% against Primorac, a former science minister, with less than 27%.
The Croatian head of state cannot veto laws but has a say in foreign policy, defence and security matters.
During his term, Milanovic, a populist former prime minister, has confronted Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic over foreign and public policies, with the two men often trading insults.
