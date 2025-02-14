Crypto experts believe buying these new projects early comparers to buying XRP back when it was $0.05

$XRP has been gaining a lot of hype this year which has led us to think if there are any tokens now that could replicate buying $XRP back when it was $0.05

Ripple ($RP) has been one of the cryptos most under the media microscope in 2025. Its potential ETFs coupled with the pending SEC case have caused a lot of news. Most experts seem to be very bullish about its chances and recent positive news regarding both of the above situations has led to $10 price predictions in 2025.

The recent $XRP news sparked us to wonder if there were any tokens now that could have similar success to Ripple’s stablecoin. The presale market is the obvious place to look, and there are some real gems there at the moment. Crypto experts believe buying these new projects early compares to buying $XRP back when it was $0.05

Which tokens are like buying XRP back when it was $0.05?

We have mostly focused on meme coins here as they have the most explosive potential in 2025. We haven’t just chosen any volatile tokens, however, we have chosen projects with utility that should stand the test of time. Here are the 4 best tokens to buy now:

Solaxy ($SOLX)

Bitcoin Bull ($BTCBULL)

Mind of Pepe ($MIND)

Luessen Token ($LTE)

There are plenty of other great presales currently ongoing and these are the best of the bunch.

Solaxy- $20 million raised and lots more to come for this Solana Layer 2 solution

One of the most exciting presales that compares to buying $XRP back when it was $0.05 is Solaxy ($SOLX). A lot of this has to do with Solana and the timing of Solaxy which is the very first Solana Layer 2. We are all very familiar with the explosion of Solana in 2024 and that has continued in 2025 with the launch of the President's Official Trump ($TRUMP) token.

This is great news for the network in most ways as it has become the most popular among investors. However, this can lead to issues like failed transactions and congestion. Solaxy being the first Solana Layer 2 is perfect for this issue. The network will offer unlimited scalability and will be future-proof which is perfect for Solana as it offers a congestion-free solution.

Solaxy is also a multi-chain token with it also being available on Ethereum which just adds more allure to the project. There are also great staking rewards available for investors with the APY currently at 203%. The presale has raised over $20.4 million mark and is flying through the stages.

The price of $SOLX is going up fast so don’t miss out on the best price.

Bitcoin Bull- Purchasing this token feels like buying XRP back when it was $0.05

There seems to be something special with the Bitcoin Bull ($BTCBULL) presale. It only launched a couple of days ago and already crypto media is abuzz with the potential of this Bitcoin-inspired meme coin presale. The idea behind the project is to help people get involved with Bitcoin ($BTC) at an affordable price.

The project believes, like many others, that $BTC will eventually reach $1 million. The only problem is the market’s number one token has such a high entry point now. That is why this meme coin offers a perfect alternative. Investors will even get rewards every time that $BTC hits certain price milestones.

Readers will be delighted to learn that the rewards are $BTC which is a great way to get the best of both worlds. Another great thing about hitting the milestones is that Bitcoin Bull will burn a certain amount of the total supply when they are hit. This is great as it will create scarcity which we know is very valuable in the crypto world these days.

The presale is still hours old but has already raised $1.1 million so get the price while it's still so low.

Mind of Pepe- The potential of this AI and meme coin crossover is unlimited

Crypto experts certainly believe buying this new project early compares to buying $XRP back when it was $0.05. Back when $XRP was launched nobody knew it would become the number three altcoin. That is why Mind of Pepe ($MIND) could be similar as it is just starting out but we believe it could be one of the top meme coins soon.

The potential of this meme coin and AI crossover is unlimited. We say this because the idea behind the project is groundbreaking. Mind of Pepe is a self-sovereign AI agent, which means that the technology will be in charge of the project. It will grow and learn from its surroundings which will mean it will develop its own personality.

This is a fascinating idea for a project. What will be most interesting for investors is to follow the X account which will post and interact with other X users. Here we will see the AI develop its own personality. There are staking rewards available too and they are very decent. The APY is currently at 384%.

The staking rewards and the current price won’t keep their great value forever so make sure to act fast.

Luessen Token- The first crypto project that has created a nanotechnology token

The crypto world so far has been on the wrong side when it comes to environmental issues. That is why we are big believers in projects that are trying to change this. Luessen Token ($LTE). This is the first energy token worldwide that is backed by projects in the energy sector and nanotechnology. 80% of the total raised during the presale will go to environmental initiatives so they mean business.

Conclusion

As you can see there are good reasons that crypto experts believe buying these new projects early compares to buying $XRP back when it was $0.05. The meme coin market is set to explode in 2025 so these tokens that have such small prices are perfectly set to replicate the early $XRP situation. The only stipulation is to act fast before the prices go too high.

