Crypto markets climb on Fed cut hopes

Cryptocurrency markets extended gains on Wednesday as investors weighed a combination of political momentum, expectations for a dovish Federal Reserve, and continued ETF inflows into ether (ETH-USD).

Altcoins added to their rally during late Tuesday U.S. afternoon hours after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the Federal Reserve should consider a 50 basis point rate cut at its upcoming September meeting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ether extended a strong week with gains of nearly 30%, nearing fresh highs that has historically preceded rotations and market frenzy in altcoins and microcap tokens. ETFs tied to the token registered $520 million in positive flows on Tuesday, data shows, on track to reach over $2 billion in weekly flows for the first time.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) remained steady just under $120,000. Solana’s SOL surged 12% to $198, BNB Chain’s BNB (BNB) added 5% to $837, and XRP (XRP) gained 4% to $3.25. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) rose over 8%, continuing a tendency of following ETH price action.

Traders say recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump fueled sentiment after ordering regulators to “look into” the possibility of adding crypto — alongside private equity — to U.S. 401(k) retirement plans.

While this prospect is currently exploratory, the possibility of retirement accounts gaining direct exposure to crypto would represent a significant structural shift in demand.

“Ethereum has been the standout, with mainstream equity analysts now joining the FOMO trade,” said Augustine Fan, head of insights at SignalPlus, in a Telegram message. “BTC implied volatility remains near all-time lows while ETH’s short-dated vol has jumped materially — that’s a sign traders see more upside and near-term action in ETH.”

Implied volatility (IV) is the market’s forecast of how much a crypto’s price might move in the future, based on options prices. If IV is low, traders aren’t expecting big swings and if it’s high, they’re bracing for bigger moves.

Short-dated volatility refers to the implied volatility of options that expire soon, typically within days or weeks. This reflects expectations for near-term price action rather than the long-term outlook. In this case, BTC’s IV is near record lows, indicating that traders expect its price to remain relatively stable. ETH’s short-dated volatility is jumping, which suggests that traders expect larger near-term price swings — and probably more upside — in ETH compared to BTC. Rate-cut bets added fuel to the move. Markets now price a high likelihood of the Federal Reserve lowering rates before year-end, easing macro headwinds for risk assets.

