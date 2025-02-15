Crypto pundit predicts XRP Price to hit $100: Contributing factors (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Crypto pundit Andrei Jikh has reignited the $100 XRP price target, sparking a bullish sentiment in the XRP community, News.Az reports citing NewsBTC.

The analyst outlined several factors that could contribute to the parabolic rally to the ambitious $100 target.

Factors that could contribute to the $100 XRP price target

In a YouTube video, Jikh highlighted a potential end to the Ripple SEC lawsuit as one of the factors that could spark the XRP price rally to the $100 target. He cited the SEC’s removal of the Ripple case from its website, which indicates that legal pressure is easing. The Commission’s agreement with Binance to pause their ongoing legal battle has also sparked optimism that the Ripple lawsuit could soon end.

Jikh then alluded to a Nasdaq report stating that 80% of Japanese banks are set to adopt XRP for global payments. The analyst is confident that this move will cause adoption to skyrocket, which could contribute to the projected rally to $100. He noted that Japan’s banking system is huge, which makes this a big deal for the altcoin.

Furthermore, the crypto pundit highlighted the potential approval of the XRP ETFs as another factor that could drive the XRP price to the $100 target. He noted how the Bitcoin price surged to new highs after the Bitcoin ETFs were approved, and Jikh believes something similar could happen.

Another factor that the crypto analyst believes could contribute to the XRP price rally to $100 is the possibility of Ripple’s payment system replacing SWIFT. He highlighted how the global payment industry is worth trillions of dollars. As such, Ripple processing a huge chunk of these global payments could cause XRP’s utility and demand to skyrocket, ultimately impacting its price.

Other Bullish fundamentals for the Altcoin

Meanwhile, Jikh also alluded to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ripple’s Real USD (RLUSD) as factors that could contribute to the XRP price rally to $100. He noted that the XRPL processes around 1,500 transactions, making it a potential option for tokenization plans, which is bullish for the asset.

If the XRPL becomes the go-to platform for tokenizing real-world assets such as stocks and bonds, this will help drive demand up and make the crypto more valuable. The RLUSD stablecoin is also bullish for XRP as its burn mechanism helps remove XRP from circulation as its utility grows.

Jikh then alluded to the possibility of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse being on the White House Crypto Advisory Council. This is especially bullish for the XRP price as Garlinghouse being on the Council could cement its place in the newly-created US sovereign wealth fund.

At the time of writing, the asset’s price is trading at around $2.55, up over 4% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

News.Az