Cuban newspapers highlight Novruz traditions in Azerbaijan

The Cuban “Bohemia” magazine and portal of the Ministry of Culture “CUBARTE” published articles about the celebration of Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan, as well a

The articles say President Ilham Aliyev with the family members celebrated this holiday with people. The article narrates about the deep roots of Novruz holiday in the country. “This year both countries mark 25th years anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. Political, economic, cultural ties successfully developed across these years,” according to the article.

