Curry’s 31 points lift Warriors past Bucks

De’Anthony Melton contributed 22 points off the bench, Jimmy Butler finished with 21 points and five rebounds, and Al Horford recorded eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists in one of his most complete performances since joining Golden State, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Curry shot 12 of 21 from the field and made three 3-pointers. He connected on his first shot from beyond the arc at the 4:44 mark of the opening quarter and had 14 points by halftime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s layup with 4:38 left in the game cut Milwaukee’s deficit to 10 points, but Butler responded at the other end to keep the Warriors in control.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kevin Porter Jr. added 15 points, nine assists and four rebounds for Milwaukee, which was unable to overcome Golden State’s 18 made 3-pointers and a 53-42 disadvantage on the boards.

Milwaukee entered the game having won two straight and four of its previous five, coming off two full days of rest following a 115-98 victory at Sacramento on Sunday.

Draymond Green added 14 points and seven assists as the Warriors opened an eight-game homestand, holding on after building a 17-point lead in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo made three of his first four shots to score seven quick points and finished 15 of 22 from the floor, though he missed five of his seven free-throw attempts. The Bucks have now lost six consecutive games at Golden State’s home arena, dating back to a Jan. 8, 2020 win during the Warriors’ first season at Chase Center.

The teams split their season series, with Milwaukee having won 120-110 at home on Oct. 30.

Up next:

Bucks: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Warriors: Host Sacramento on Friday night.