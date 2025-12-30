Curry, Butler power Warriors past Nets 120-107

Curry shot 8 of 15 from the field, while Butler went 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, helping the Warriors bounce back from an overtime loss in Toronto on Sunday. The win marked Golden State’s fourth victory in five games, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Trayce Jackson-Davis contributed 11 points, and Gary Payton II, De’Anthony Melton, and Will Richard each added 10. For the Nets, Michael Porter Jr. led with 27 points, while rookie Egor Demin scored 23, ending Brooklyn’s three-game winning streak.

Golden State started slowly, falling behind by as many as 13 points in the first quarter. The Warriors recovered to lead by two at halftime. Curry, who struggled in the first half, scored 10 points in the third quarter to put Golden State ahead 89-85 going into the final period.

The Warriors led by 10 with 4:37 remaining in the fourth, but the Nets cut the deficit to 107-103 on an 8-0 run capped by free throws from Terance Mann. On the next possession, Curry was fouled on a floater that counted as a three-point play, extending Golden State’s lead.

Demin responded with a 3-pointer for Brooklyn, but the Warriors scored on their next three possessions, including a dunk by Richard that made it 116-106 and sealed the win.

The Warriors improved to 7-12 on the road.

