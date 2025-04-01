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Tag:
Tropical
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A category five storm has hit the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), the tiny US territory in the north-western Pacific Ocean. Winds of more than 250 km/h have been recorded.15 Apr 2026-10:51
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Post-cyclone relief efforts are underway but authorities say contacting remote communities is challenging. The Australian government has announced $2.5 million in funding to support communities affected by the disaster.13 Apr 2026-08:38
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In a significant break from years of bleak environmental forecasts, new field research has identified a massive "bright spot" within the Amazon rainforest that appears stubbornly resistant to extreme drought.10 Apr 2026-10:23
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Tropical Cyclone Maila is moving across the Solomon Sea, bringing strong winds and heavy rain as it tracks toward Papua New Guinea and northeastern Australia.08 Apr 2026-09:35
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A powerful tropical cyclone is currently moving across waters near Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, raising serious concerns across the Southwest Pacific.07 Apr 2026-15:33
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Tropical Cyclone Horacio intensified into the world’s first Category 5 tropical cyclone of 2026 on Monday afternoon, February 23, reaching maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 km/h) over the open waters of the remote South Indian Ocean.24 Feb 2026-13:26
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The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Ditva in Sri Lanka has climbed up to at least 334, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.01 Dec 2025-04:53
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Tropical Storm Koto is set to impact Brunei’s weather, with the Brunei Meteorological Department warning on Wednesday of increased showers and thundershowers, at times accompanied by gusty winds.27 Nov 2025-08:51
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A tropical depression east of the Philippines is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 36 hours, according to meteorologists.24 Nov 2025-12:28
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