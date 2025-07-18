Cyprus talks end without resolution, UN to continue mediation in September

Informal five-party meeting on the Cyprus problem in New York - Copyright Σταύρος Ιωαννίδης/PIO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The five-party Cyprus negotiations wrapped up on Friday without settling major disputes, but discussions will persist under the UN's guidance.

Five-party negotiations on the Cyprus problem concluded on Thursday without resolving key disputes. However, participants agreed to continue discussions under the guidance of the UN, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The informal talks between Greek Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, and representatives from Greece, Turkey and the UK produced no agreement on reopening crossing points between the island's two parts.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has scheduled additional meetings for September.

"We are seeing small but significant progress, step by step, towards the major goal which is the resumption of talks and the resolution of the Cyprus problem," Christodoulides said after the meeting.

Guterres confirmed that four of six measures agreed in Geneva in March — establishing a technical committee on youth issues, environmental and climate change initiatives, cemetery rehabilitation, and a de-mining agreement, which is awaiting final technical details — have been implemented.

News.Az