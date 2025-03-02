+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech citizens united to crowdfund a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine, raising €2.8 million through the volunteer campaign "A Gift for Putin."

This marks the first instance globally where citizens of a nation have united to provide such military support to Ukraine, News.Az citing the UAWIRE.

“Done.The Czech Republic has become the first country in the world whose citizens have pledged to buy a military helicopter for Ukraine. We have raised more and will use this money to transport a Black Hawk UH-60 to Ukraine. We will tell you everything else at a press conference on Thursday. Hats off!” the post reads.

The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, commonly known as the "Black Hawk," is an American tactical transport helicopter. Initially deployed to replace the iconic "Hueys" (Bell UH-1) of the Vietnam War era, it is designed for troop transport, hauling large cargo, and medical evacuations. Production takes place in Connecticut. Previously, the "Darek pro Putina" initiative raised more than $4 million for the development of Viktor mobile anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukrainian forces.

