Yandex metrika counter

Czech government to reopen some schools, lift curfew next week

  • World
  • Share
Czech government to reopen some schools, lift curfew next week

The Czech government has approved its first loosening of coronavirus curbs this year, including the re-opening of lower grades of elementary schools and selected shops, ministers said on Tuesday.

The slight relaxation will coincide with the end of the 9 p.m. curfew and limits on movement between districts when a state of emergency expires on April 11 after more than six months.

The Czech Republic has been one of the countries hit hardest by COVID-19, suffering three surges in infection rates since last September amid criticism the government repeatedly acted too late to curb the epidemic.

(c) Reuters

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      